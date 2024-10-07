Archaeologists find 14th-century church in Bulgaria

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 14th-century church at the medieval monastery of St. Theodosius of Tarnovo near Veliko Tarnovo in northern Bulgaria. This remarkable discovery, led by Hitko Vachev and Iliyan Petrakiev of the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Museum of History, offers new insights into the region’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.
As explained by Medievalists.net, Veliko Tarnovo was once the capital of the Second Bulgarian Kingdom (1185-1396). Its proximity to the Holy Mountain of Tarnovo, a center of monastic life during the 12th-14th centuries, made it a vital center of medieval religious activity. The recently discovered church, located near the village of Samovodene and the Monastery of St. Troitsa, adds another layer to the historical significance of the area.
The church’s architectural features, remarkably well preserved, reflect the sophisticated design of the period. Built during the reign of Tsar Ivan Alexander, the church is a prime example of Tarnovo’s medieval craftsmanship. Both the structure and the ornate murals have retained much of their original splendor, offering a glimpse into the faith and artistry that defined the Second Bulgarian Kingdom.
Medievalists.net explains scholars Vachev and Petrakiev have linked the findings to historical texts, particularly the Life of St. Theodosius of Tarnovo, that suggests that this church was the centerpiece of the monastery. The excavations were carried out in stages, with the support of both the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo and private donors, furthering efforts to preserve Bulgaria’s spiritual heritage.
Among the artifacts uncovered are a cross, an ointment ampoule, and a communion spoon, all of which provide a profound insight into the spiritual life of the monks who once lived here. Conservation efforts led by experts such as Dr. Plamen Sabev and architect Ruen Hadjinikolov have ensured that these sacred objects and the church’s murals will be carefully preserved for future generations.
This extraordinary find deepens our understanding of monastic life in medieval Bulgaria and offers a window into a time when Veliko Tarnovo was both a political and spiritual powerhouse. As the excavation continues, it is hoped that even more secrets of Bulgaria’s past will be revealed – including possibly the tomb of St. Roman Tarnovo, a close companion of St. Theodosius.