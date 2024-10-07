Gaza’s priest: “We rely above all on Adoration”

Fr. Romanelli: Eastern Christians have so much to teach the rest of the world. I'm a foreigner myself, and if there's one thing I learn from them every day, it's that they’re convinced of their faith. They firmly believe.

Faith is not a feeling, it's a certainty, and I think that Christians in the East, who are living through complicated situations, prove to us that anything is possible with God's grace. They are ready to live their faith without hiding, without shame, whatever the cost. We need to rediscover this certainty of faith, and above all the joy of Jesus' Real Presence in the Eucharist. It is he who gives us the strength to live our faith with simplicity, even in the most difficult of times.