The story of St. Thérèse’s first church in Paris

On the very day of his arrival, November 21, 1923, he wrote to the Mother Prioress of the Carmelite convent in Lisieux, setting out his idea and asking for a sign from Providence. “The chapel we have is inadequate, ugly (...). I would like to build one overlooking the street, spacious, beautiful, for the orphans and also for our neighborhood, and dedicate it to the Blessed. It would be her first shrine in Paris itself... and I'm convinced that the Blessed will love to protect my dear children, and receive in their home the homage of the Parisians who will not fail to flock to this sanctuary.”