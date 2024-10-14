Ordained a priest for the diocese of Panevezys in 1996, he became under secretary of his country's bishops' conference from 1996 to 2001, and headed the committee in charge of the Jubilee Year 2000. In 2003, he joined the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, and in 2006, the Vatican diplomatic service. He was sent to Bolivia, Georgia, Sweden, the United States, Gabon, and Congo. In 2019, he joined the Section for General Affairs in Rome, where he became the first non-Italian “head of administration” in history, overseeing the economic and financial restructuring of the Roman Curia's central body.