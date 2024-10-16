Don’t know what to pray for? Pope Francis has a suggestion

"If you do not know what to ask for in prayer, ask for the Holy Spirit!"
This was Pope Francis' recommendation at the end of the general audience of October 16. The Holy Father is in the midst of a series of catechesis on the theme of the Holy Spirit, with topics that have included the freedom granted by the Spirit, and praying with Him through the Psalms.
In greetings to various language groups, the Pope noted how the action of the Holy Spirit is seen most clearly in the saints.
This weekend, the Holy Father will canonize 14 Blesseds.
"Fourteen new saints. I invite you to get to know these new saints and ask for their intercession. They are a clear testimony of the action of the Holy Spirit in the life of the Church."
The Pope summed up a life in communion with the Holy Spirit using three simple words to describe how He helps us.
"To believe in the Holy Spirit is to rely on the One who is always present among us, who comforts us, supports us, and accompanies us on our journey of faith."
