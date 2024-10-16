The second miracle that opened the door to her canonization was the miraculous healing of a Brazilian man who had fallen from the top of a tree he was pruning. Faced with a patient suffering from a very serious brain injury complicated by pneumonia and hepatitis, the doctors interrupted sedation for a day and declared him brain-dead. Members of the Charismatic Renewal then prayed to Blessed Elena Guerra for her intercession. After 21 days, the patient's health finally improved, and he was able to resume a normal life a few weeks later.