A Spanish festival of chestnuts, sweet treats, and tradition

When autumn arrives in Catalonia (in northeastern Spain), the air is filled with the aroma of roasting chestnuts, marking the beginning of La Castanyada – Catalan for “the chestnut festival.” Held on the eve of All Saints Day on November 1, yet somehow in the air since early October, this popular celebration combines faith, family, and food, offering a heartfelt way to honor the memory of loved ones. Deeply rooted in local culture and Catholic devotion, La Castanyada remains a meaningful tradition that bridges past and present generations.
Although the festival originated as a harvest celebration, it is now closely associated with the Catholic feast of All Saints Day. On this day, families visit cemeteries to clean and decorate graves with flowers, normally before attending Mass to pray for the souls of the departed.
In addition to these solemn acts, La Castanyada also brings the community together for a comforting meal of seasonal foods such as roasted chestnuts, sweet potatoes, and the famous panellets.
Chestnuts (castanyes, in Catalan) are the centerpiece of this feast, roasted over open fires and shared with family and friends. Some people roast sweet potatoes too. Vendors set up stalls in town squares, creating a cozy, welcoming atmosphere with the smoky aroma of roasted chestnuts. These warm, earthy treats bring comfort and nourishment as the cooler days of fall set in.
A key part of the celebration are panellets, small almond-based cakes that come in a variety of flavors and decorations. Traditionally made with marzipan and pine nuts, panellets are rolled into bite-sized balls and baked until golden. Other variations include toppings such as coconut, cocoa, or lemon zest.
These sweets originated in monasteries and were once used as “blessed food” to share after some religious celebrations. They are now closely associated with this time of year, and remind participants of the simple joys and spiritual nourishment that come from gathering together.
La Castanyada is now a joyful feast of remembrance, family, and faith. Although it shares the same season with Halloween, it has a different tone, focusing less on costumes and festivities and more on gratitude, tradition, and the warmth of being together.
Both celebrations, however, offer unique ways to mark the season and remember the connection between the living and the dead. For many families, the customs of La Castanyada coexist comfortably with modern influences, making room for both thoughtful memory and fun.
For Catholics in the region, this festival offers a unique opportunity to pass on the meaning of All Saints and All Souls to younger generations in a festive yet meaningful way. Children not only enjoy the chestnuts and sweets, but also learn about the importance of honoring their ancestors and remembering the saints who have gone before them, as well as praying for the souls in purgatory.
At its core, La Castanyada is a celebration of life, memory, and faith. As families gather to roast chestnuts and share sweet panellets, they are reminded of the bonds that unite them across time and the hope that in the Communion of Saints we are never truly separated from those we love.