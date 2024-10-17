All kids Grades 5-12 should try the Pro-Life Essay Contest

The American Life League (ALL) is running its annual Pro-Life Essay Contest, aimed at giving children a chance to flex their knowledge and share their thoughts on pro-life topics. With cash prizes and Catholic swag up for grabs, the contest also offers a unique opportunity for winning participants to see their essay published by ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program.
An American Catholic activist organization that supports pro-life ideals on topics such as abortion, contraception, and euthanasia, ALL has run the Pro-Life Essay Contest since 2017. Cosponsored by the Institute for Excellence in Writing, the contest is held in October to coincide with Respect Life Month.
The contest accepts submissions from students of grades 5 - 12, with separate categories for middle schoolers and high schoolers. The two age groups also receive separate prompts, listed on the ALL website:
Middle School Prompt
Every baby is an unrepeatable miracle whose life begins at the moment the sperm fertilizes the egg. Each has a soul and is created by God, and when we talk with others about this baby, it helps to shine a light on her uniqueness. Choose one stage of a preborn baby’s development (first trimester, second, or third). Explain the development in this stage (what the baby can do, what he looks like, etc.). Then address three concrete ways you can help others see the humanity of the baby in this stage.
High School Prompt
Human beings are unique, special, and unrepeatable miracles of God created in His image. Choose one pro-life topic (abortion, IVF, euthanasia, etc.) and explain what it is, why it is a threat to human beings, and how, in your school or community, you will speak out against this practice, defend the vulnerable, and teach the value of every person.
500-word essays
While the two prompts are a bit different, the criteria for an essay’s consideration are the same for all entrees. Essays must be 500 words and must be submitted on the ALL website by a parent, legal guardian, or teacher.
The deadline for all submissions is 11:59 p.m. November 4, with winners to be announced during the month of December. Those interested in participating can find the finer details (like formatting and use of the submission form) on the ALL website.
Whether an essay is selected as a winner or not, the Pro-Life Essay Contest is an excellent way to encourage students to think critically and practice their writing skills. Visit the Pro-Life Essay Contest’s official webpage to learn all the details and get your kids writing today.