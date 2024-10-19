Group advocating death penalty abolition praised by Pope

Pope Francis has praised the efforts of Catholic Mobilizing Network (CMN) to abolish the practice of capital punishment in the United States. The Pope sent his regards and a message along with Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, to the organization’s Justice Reimagined Awards and Celebration, which was held on October 10, World Day Against the Death Penalty.
At the event, CMN honored the organization Witness To Innocence, a group of Death Row survivors who have been exonerated and now work to end the death penalty. The day also honored the efforts of Dale Recinella, a Florida prison minister who has written several books on the subject and the first recipient of the Guardian of Life Award from the Pontifical Academy for Life.
Speaking on behalf of the Holy Father, Cardinal Pierre praised Catholic Mobilizing Network’s “faithful field education, advocacy, and prayer.”
He acknowledged CMN’s work for being in alignment with the teachings of the Catholic Church, as well as its diverse collaborations with people and organizations from a wide “ethnic and political spectrum.”
Sharing a message from Pope Francis, he praised the relationships forged by CMN, and noted the Pope’s support in repealing the death penalty and promoting “restorative justice” in the US:
“He hopes that your efforts will continue to encourage all in the nation to recognize the inadequacy of capital punishment from moral as well as penal justice perspectives, and to support opportunities for reform and conversion for those convicted of crimes,” Cardinal Pierre said. “He is confident that in this way, the innate and fundamental dignity of all human beings will be recognized and respected. To all gathered for this event, the Holy Father invokes an abundance of Almighty God’s blessings.”
Other presenters at the Justice Reimagined Awards and Celebration included Metropolitan Archbishop Borys A. Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia and Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of CMN. Read their comments at Franciscan Media.