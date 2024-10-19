NBA star converts to Catholicism months after retirement

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, has recently shared the uplifting news that former NBA star Gordon Hayward has become a member of the Catholic Church.
The 34-year-old only retired from professional basketball two months ago, but he seemed to already have a new mission in mind by heading to Rome on October 1 for the life-changing ceremony.
Hayward, who enjoyed a successful 14-year career in the NBA with teams such as the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, celebrated his entry into the Church at the historic Basilica of St. Sebastian Outside the Walls.
Archbishop Timothy Broglio presided over the ceremony, during which 6ft 7in basketball player received the sacraments of confirmation and his First Holy Communion, which is common when an already baptized Christian joins the Church as an adult.
Hayward's wife, Robyn, along with two of their four children, was present, to lend support to Hayward as he took this meaningful step in his spiritual journey.
A fitting confirmation name
According to a statement from the archdiocese, as reported by Beliefnet, Hayward made a very fitting choice for a confirmation name, choosing "Sebastian," the patron saint of athletes and soldiers, who famously avoided death by arrows and is popular among many sportsmen and women.
"Mr. Hayward chose 'Sebastian' after a time of prayerful discernment through the Order of Christian Initiation for Adults (OCIA)," the archdiocese explained. And Fr. Marcel Taillon, the Director of Vocations for the Archdiocese, was a key figure in helping guide Hayward through this life-changing process.
Hayward shared his joyful news on social media, with a selection of photos with Archbishop Broglio, Father Taillon, his OCIA sponsor Maxwell Van Vliet, and two seminarians from the Archdiocese.
"Now I have begun"
His caption included the Latin phrase Nunc coepi, meaning "now I have begun," symbolizing the start of his new life as a Catholic. It's a phrase also used by quarterback Philip Rivers, who states it is his family motto.
Robyn Hayward also shared her excitement on Instagram, posting photos of the occasion and expressing her pride:
Gordon joined the Catholic Church this week, and why not convert in Rome? It was so incredible that the Archbishop of the US military confirmed him into the Church. What a true blessing!”
One photo showed the couple standing outside the Basilica of St. Sebastian with beaming smiles. Robyn’s Instagram bio also reflects their shared faith, quoting Luke 1:37, "For with God nothing shall be impossible."
Perhaps the conversion shouldn't come as a surprise, considering Hayward's retirement announcement on August 1. In his farewell message on X, he expressed his deep gratitude for his career, saying:
God has blessed me with an amazing journey, one that has taken turns I couldn’t have expected or dreamed of as a kid in Brownsburg, Indiana.”
He also shared his favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” offering insight into the faith that has anchored him throughout his career.
As Gordon Hayward begins this new chapter in his life, his conversion to Catholicism is a beautiful testament to the power of faith. His story is an inspiring reminder that faith can offer strength, guidance, and new beginnings at any stage of life.