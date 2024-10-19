The suspect in the 2023 shooting death of Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell is undergoing evaluation to determine mental competency.
A judge overseeing a preliminary hearing October 17 ordered Medina, who is charged with one count of murder, to undergo evaluation to determine whether he understands the charge against him and can help his attorneys in his defense, The Mercury News reported.
Medina was not in the courtroom when his public defender, Pedro Cortes, expressed concern about his client’s mental competency “based on thousands of records, multiple hospital visits while in custody, and an expert who said Medina was not competent to stand trial,” The Mercury News said Friday.
Medina’s defense team said in a statement that it has been “diligently working to thoroughly investigate the events that transpired, including all contributing factors, such as Mr. Medina’s mental health, to ensure a comprehensive and fair representation of the facts. Based on the information we provided, the court declared a doubt as to his competency to stand trial.”
No-show for hearing
Medina was absent for Thursday’s hearing, when a judge was to hear some of the evidence against him to determine whether there is enough to warrant a trial.
The Mercury News said that the judge ordered Medina to appear in Hollywood Superior Court on October 31 to begin the mental evaluation. If found incompetent, the paper said, he could be placed in a secure mental-health facility until he is declared competent.
Medina, 63, is the husband of the woman who served as Bishop O’Connell’s housekeeper and had done handyman work around O’Connell’s home in Hacienda Heights.
He was arrested February 20, 2023, following a brief standoff in the wake of the bishop’s killing at his house the day before. Medina faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted. In addition to murder, he is charged with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm.
The Church in Los Angeles was rocked by the killing, and there’s been a steady outpouring of admiration for the late bishop, a native of Ireland who came to be known as a great advocate for the poor and marginalized.