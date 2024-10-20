There is a liturgical feast for the Inner Life of Mary

Similar to the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the "Inner Life of Mary" focuses on Mary's "pondering" that is mentioned in the Gospel.

In the Gospel of St. Luke, the Blessed Virgin Mary is frequently depicted pondering things in her heart.

All who heard it were amazed by what had been told them by the shepherds. And Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart.

It is believed that Mary had a deep spiritual life, closely united to God and constantly reflecting on all the events that took place in her life.

The Church has sought various ways to highlight and honor this example, such as the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The Inner Life of Mary

A religious order known as the Sulpicians felt drawn to focus on Mary's interior life by establishing a liturgical feast surrounding it.

The Catholic Encyclopedia provides a brief description of this celebration:

The feast is not universally celebrated, as it is only on the calendar of the Sulpician order.

Yet, it is a beautiful name for a feast that brings to mind the profound interior life of Mary.