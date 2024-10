His diocese came under the spotlight in 2013 when Pope Francis chose it as his first destination outside Rome, visiting the island of Lampedusa. The profile of the bishop at the time, Francesco Montenegro — who was particularly committed to the issue of welcoming migrants — prompted the pontiff to elevate him to the cardinalate in 2015. In doing so he gave him priority over the other archbishops of Sicily's major dioceses: Palermo, Messina, and Syracuse. In the college of cardinals, Reina will sit alongside this discreet 78-year-old cardinal, now retired but reputedly very close to the Pope.