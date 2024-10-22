Extend the Sunday feeling throughout the week

Sundays are sacred. It’s the one day of the week when we allow ourselves to step back from the relentless pace of life. We intentionally slow down and enjoy a sense of calm that feels almost countercultural in a world obsessed with productivity and speed. But what if we didn’t limit this Sunday peace to just one day? What if we made a conscious effort to extend this attitude throughout the week?
At its core, the Sunday feeling is about intentionality. On Sundays, we’re more mindful. We take time for prayer, liturgy, rest, and meaningful connection. Keeping that mindset throughout the week requires more than just hoping the quiet will last; it demands making a conscious choice to live differently in the face of a culture that glorifies constant activity. It’s not just about adding more “me time” to our schedules, but about adopting a conscious attitude that prioritizes balance, rest, and attentiveness.
A "countercultural" attitude
Central to this practice and mindset is the third commandment, which calls us to set aside time for rest and worship. This observance isn’t just a matter of leisure; it’s a spiritual commitment that enriches our lives and renews our focus. However, this commitment is not an excuse to neglect our other responsibilities. Rather, it invites us to integrate our duties into a rhythm that includes moments of rest and reflection.
Adopting this “countercultural” attitude means recognizing that true rest does not come at the expense of our commitments. On the contrary, resting complements them, enabling us to fulfill our duties with greater purpose – and, most importantly, with joy.
Embracing this attitude begins with protecting moments of silence and rest, even when the world pressures us to stay busy. While the world tells us that our worth is measured by how much we produce, the Sunday spirit reminds us that true value lies elsewhere too. Carrying this spirit into Monday and beyond means guarding our time for contemplation and reflection as fiercely as we guard our time for work.
Finding small pockets of peace (a short prayer before starting the day, a walk after lunch, or a technology-free evening) can keep us rooted in the kind of wisdom we draw from Sundays.
Being present, paying attention
Another key to protecting the Sunday feeling is just paying attention. On Sundays, we are more present with the people and moments that matter. Extending this into the week challenges us to put away distractions and give our full attention to what’s in front of us. It may mean listening more than speaking, or truly savoring a meal together rather than rushing through it. In doing so, we resist the cultural tendency to treat each moment as transactional and rediscover the beauty of living more fully in the present.
Choosing to live with this attitude is a quiet but powerful rebellion against the exhausting culture of busyness. Protecting that Sunday peace throughout the week is a way of saying “My life is not defined by endless, aimless productivity.” By guarding time to think, rest, reconnect with loved ones, and maintain a spirit of reflection, we embrace a life that is somewhat slower, but more deliberate and deeply meaningful.
While it’s not always easy to hold on to Sunday rest in the midst of a hectic workweek, the decision to protect it consciously can transform the way we live, bringing a sense of peace and joy that lasts – hopefully, until next Sunday.