Laughter and holiness: The spiritual role of humor

St. Teresa of Ávila famously remarked, “A sad nun is a bad nun.” Her point couldn’t be any clearer: a life dedicated to God is a joyful one. Indeed, many saints have recognized the importance of humor as a spiritual tool, a way to lift the spirit and keep the heart open to the light of grace.
Although often serious in tone, the Catholic tradition does not shy away from the need for joy and laughter. Humor, properly understood, is not antithetical to holiness; rather, might be even a sign of it. In the words of G.K. Chesterton, “Angels can fly because they take themselves lightly." A light heart, buoyed by humor, can help us rise above the petty burdens of life – and stay in tune with what really matters.
Saints and their lighthearted wisdom
St. Philip Neri, the “Apostle of Joy,” was famous for his playful spirit. His joy was contagious, and his jokes often broke the tension in difficult situations. Once, when asked for advice on how to avoid sin, he quipped, “Do not grieve over the temptations you suffer. When the Lord wants to give us a particular virtue, He often allows us to be tempted first by the opposite vice.” In a light-hearted tone, St. Philip reminded people not to take themselves too seriously – or, at least, not all the time. He knew that joy has a contagious quality that can bring people closer to God.
St. John XXIII, another beloved figure, was known for his sense of humor. When asked how many people worked in the Vatican, he famously replied, “About half of them.” This witty response kept everyone, including himself, grounded in the knowledge that even the greatest institutions are made up of ordinary people. Humor, in this case, was a form of self-awareness and humility.
Humor in the Gospels?
Although humor isn’t often the first thing we think of when we read the Gospels, there are moments when we see playful, perhaps even ironic elements in biblical narrative. In the Gospel of John, for example, Jesus calls Nathanael, who skeptically asks, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” (John 1:46), a “true Israelite, in whom there is no guile. This subtle twist, acknowledging Nathanael’s bluntness with good humor, suggests that Jesus wasn’t afraid of a little wit.
There’s also a deeper, cultural layer of humor to be found in the original Greek texts. The Gospels were written in a world shaped by Greek traditions, including comedy. In Late Antiquity, prominent figures were sometimes portrayed as tragicomic, often using irony to illuminate deeper truths – as in the case of Socrates, for example.
While Christ’s mission was certainly serious, he delivered his message with profound simplicity, sometimes even using seemingly ironic parables. Think of the comparison of a person trying to remove a splinter from someone’s eye while ignoring the beam in his own (Matthew 7:3-5). The image might seem borderline absurd at first but serves its purpose with a slightly absurd and even humorous edge.
Humor as a reflection of divine joy
Humor in the spiritual life helps points us to the joy that should be the hallmark of a life lived in communion with God. St. Teresa’s insight, coupled with the examples of other saints, reveals a rich tradition of joyful living. Laughter, when used wisely, can be a path to grace. As the Psalms say, “Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy” (Psalm 126:2).
So while we may not find jokes scattered throughout the pages of the Bible, we do find a deep joy that sustains us. And sometimes a little laughter can be the most direct way to keep our hearts lifted up to heaven – sursum corda!