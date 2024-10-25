7 Saint biography series that your kids will love to read

You might be surprised at the enormous role good books can play in a person’s faith. St. Josemaria Escriva once wrote that “Spiritual reading has made many saints,” and Pope Francis recently published a letter about the powerful role of literature in forming souls.
As a mom of four, I work to get excellent and high-quality literature into my children’s hands. We read aloud these books together and discuss and celebrate them with our children’s book club. I also carefully “strew” great books around our home, so my kids are enticed to pick them up and read them on their own.
I especially love sharing saints’ biographies with my kids, as these stories inspire kids to imitate the saints and show them what holiness can look like in all different times and places around the world. Never underestimate the power of a great saint biography to change a life.
If you’re also looking to get more saint stories into your child’s hands, check out these 7 series and books of saint biographies for kids that my family loves.
1God's Superheroes Series
These books about God’s Superheroes are some of our absolute favorites, and we frequently give them as gifts.
There are four volumes, two on “Amazing Catholic Women” and two on “Amazing Catholic Men.”
Kate Camden, editor for OSV Kids, shared what inspired this series:
Not so long ago, before I was involved in children’s literature, a friend with young children bemoaned to me that she could find no books for her small son that made holiness and sainthood exciting. “We should be showing them that the saints are like superheroes, that holiness is a strength, that loving Jesus leads to adventure!” I agreed enthusiastically, and wondered if anyone would one day do that.
Imagine my joy when I found out that there were books for young readers about “God’s Superheroes.” I was delighted to see these books telling the stories of men and women, some of whom I’d never actually heard of, illustrated as vibrant, energetic and joyful people pursuing the adventures to which God called them.
My kids were thrilled to discover that OSV Kids just published Amazing Catholic Men Vol. II and Amazing Catholic Women Vol. II. We can’t wait to add them to our library!
2Saints Around the World
In Saints Around the World, you’ll meet over one-hundred saints from more than 60 countries, including saints with different disabilities, strengths, and struggles. The beautiful illustrations and captivating storytelling will introduce you and your children to new heavenly friends while also helping you fall more in love with Jesus.
Each story in this book is written not only to capture the imagination but also to speak about God’s tremendous love and our call to be saints. There are stories in Saints Around the World for when you feel like life isn’t fair, when people are being unkind to you, when you’ve made a terrible mistake, when you’re struggling at school, and when prayer is hard.
There are scared saints, brilliant saints, weak saints, adventurous saints, abused saints, overjoyed saints, disabled saints—and the point of every one of them is the love of God. Whether you’re checking the map to find saints who look like you or perusing the extensive indices to find saints with your skills or struggles, you’ll find countless stories in this book that remind you how very possible holiness is.
357 Saints
This revised and updated edition of 57 stories of some of the best-loved saints of the Church is perfect for middle grade readers and school, church, or home libraries. 57 Saints includes biographical information, feast days, illustrations, reflections, and lively narratives showcasing the lives, personalities, and holiness of heroes of our Faith from around the world. Featured saints include Saints Lucy, Monica, Augustine, Benedict, Francis Xavier, Edith Stein, Juan Diego, Katharine Drexel, and many more!
4Once Upon a Time Saints
“These stories,” the author explains, “are meant to show human and lovable people whose mysterious passion for God led them into preposterous escapades.” Each of the 16 tales in Once Upon a Time Saints, in a style akin to fairy-tale, sets forth the unique qualities of a saint brought unforgettably to our attention and admiration.
One thing to be aware of is that the author sometimes “embroiders” the legends about these saints with extra details, so these stories are not necessarily the most historically accurate, although in her defense, it would be hard to stick strictly to the known history as most of the saints featured lived so long ago. My kids have really enjoyed this book, but it would not be the best pick for a child who prefers “just the facts.”
5Brilliant! 25 Catholic Scientists and Supersmart People
Brilliant is the book for a child who prefers “just the facts!” My science-loving kid can’t get enough of this gem:
Think faith and science don't go together? Think again! It's important to teach children at a young age that faith and science are complementary! In an effort to help children learn about the relationship between faith and science, the Daughters of St. Paul have partnered with the Word on Fire Institute to present Brilliant! 25 Catholic Scientists, Mathematicians, and Supersmart People.
The book introduces children to many of the Catholics who have been behind groundbreaking discoveries in science and math for centuries. Children will embark on an adventure through history where they'll meet faith-filled pioneers in every field from anatomy to astrophysics. They'll walk in the footsteps of these supersmart Catholics who changed the world and learn how brilliant they can be when they unite faith and science!
6Great Missionaries throughout the Ages
Enjoy reading 14 portraits of faith and courage in Great Missionaries throughout the Ages. Follow the adventures of great men and women who traveled to faraway lands, often risking their lives to share their love for Jesus.
Discover how Paul the Apostle, Martin of Tours, Augustine of Canterbury, John of Montecorvino, Pedro de Gante, Junipero Serra, Lucille Mathevon and many others overcame great challenges to spread the Gospel. Stories, maps, and historic information will inspire children to be great missionaries, too!
7Through the Year with Tomie dePaola
Through the Year with Tomie dePaola brings together the best of Tomie dePaola's Art Mail — the charming illustrations of feast days and holidays he sent to family and friends. Each piece is accompanied by short passages about the saint or the occasion it represents. Various Catholic customs practiced throughout the world are also described.
This engaging book helps our family celebrate with the Church all the special days and seasons through the year.