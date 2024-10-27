6 Bible quotes for when you’re afraid of death

Around this time of year, with Halloween and All Souls’ Day, thoughts naturally turn to themes of life and death. It’s therefore common to feel a heightened awareness of mortality, and even fear of death. These reflections can stir anxiety about the unknown, but thankfully for Christians, the Bible offers profound comfort and reassurance.
The Catholic faith teaches that death is not an end but a transition, a gateway to eternal life with God. And this teaching is reiterated throughout the Bible. If you look to these six passages in particular, they can help calm fears about death, especially during this season, reminding us of the hope and peace found in Christ and the eternal life.
1John 11:25-26
Jesus told her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?’”
This passage is a reminder of Jesus’ promise of eternal life. When facing the fear of death, it’s comforting to remember that, through faith in Christ, death is not the end. Believers will continue to live in the presence of God. Jesus’ words challenge us to trust in this truth, offering hope in the face of mortality.
2Romans 8:38-39
For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor present things, nor future things, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
This quote is powerful because it reassures us that nothing, not even death, can separate us from God's love. When fear of death arises, this verse reminds us that our relationship with God is eternal, and His love continues to hold us, even beyond death.
3Psalm 23:4
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me.”
Psalm 23 is a classic source of comfort during times of fear. It speaks of God's presence even in the darkest moments, including the “valley of the shadow of death.” This verse reminds us that we do not face death alone; God is always with us, guiding and protecting us.
4Philippians 1:21
For to me life is Christ, and death is gain.”
St. Paul expresses a profound, yet simple, understanding of death in this verse. To live is to live for Christ, but death is not something to fear -- it is a gain because it brings us closer to Christ. This mindset can help ease anxiety by shifting our perspective, seeing death as a step toward eternal union with God.
5Revelation 21:4
He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there shall be no more death or mourning, wailing or pain, for the old order has passed away.” (Revelation 21:4)
This verse offers a glimpse of the future promise of heaven, where death will be no more. It gives hope by pointing to a time when all suffering will end. For anyone feeling afraid of death, this vision of eternal life with God is deeply reassuring and reminds us of the ultimate peace awaiting us.
61 Corinthians 15:55-57
Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
This rather triumphant declaration emphasizes that death has been defeated through Christ. The fear of death loses its power when viewed in the light of Christ’s victory. This passage invites us to celebrate the fact that, through Jesus, death no longer has the final say.