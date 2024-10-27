Retreat at Gethsemani: A Trappist oasis in Kentucky

The Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani in Kentucky is one of the most spiritually significant monastic sites in the United States. Founded in 1848 by French Trappists, this abbey has become known for its deep commitment to the contemplative life, following the strict monastic rule of St. Benedict, which emphasizes prayer, work, and silence.
Perhaps most famous as the home of the great Catholic writer and mystic Thomas Merton, Gethsemani Abbey continues to draw visitors seeking solace, spiritual renewal, and quiet reflection. Merton’s presence is still felt in the air, with many pilgrims and spiritual seekers coming to explore the place he loved and the peace he found within the abbey’s walls. The on-site visitor center provides a glimpse into Merton’s life and works, along with the Trappist tradition that shaped his spirituality.
The monks at Gethsemani live a life centered on prayer and work, producing fine cheeses and the renowned Gethsemani Farms fruitcakes, sold to support their simple, self-sustaining lifestyle. For those seeking a break from the noise of daily life, the abbey offers silent retreats, allowing visitors to join the monks in their rhythm of prayer and reflection.
The beauty of the abbey’s location, with its serene gardens, orchards, and peaceful walking paths, offers an ideal setting for retreat and meditation. Guests are welcomed into a world where silence slows time down, making room for spiritual growth.
Visitors to Gethsemani Abbey often leave with a sense of peace and renewal, touched by the deep simplicity of monastic life. Whether you are drawn by Merton’s legacy, the stillness of the abbey grounds, or the desire for a deeper spiritual connection, Gethsemani is a sanctuary that offers quiet grace in abundance.