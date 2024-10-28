Patron saint of lost causes tours US in election year

Since 2023, the relics of St. Jude Thaddius – Apostle and reputed cousin of Jesus Christ – have been on a tour of the US. Originally intended to end in May, the tour has been extended through December 2024, for the patron saint of lost causes to bring hope during a turbulent election cycle.
Aleteia previously reported that the tour has been held under the title Apostle of the Impossible: The Tour of the Relics of St. Jude the Apostle. Father Carlos Martins, director of Treasures of the Church, will continue to travel across the nation with the relics of St. Jude, which include the relic of St. Jude’s arm. It is a first-class relic, as it is a bodily piece of the saint himself.
Fr. Martins commented on the tour:
“Regarded as the patron saint of lost causes and desperate situations,” Martins explained, “the visit provides an opportunity for individuals to experience intimacy with someone who dwells in Heaven and beholds God face-to-face. It allows devotees to receive his blessing and entrust him with their petitions.”
In a report from the Daily Herald, when asked why the tour was extended, Martins listed a variety of factors that led to the decision. First and foremost, Martins noted that many in the US are “still reeling from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.” He said:
“Many still grieve [for] a loved one claimed by the virus, numerous folks suffer the effects of long COVID and other pandemic-related medical conditions, long-term isolation has led to depression for many and deterioration in mental health…”
He went on to note that he has identified “widespread distrust of public policy and media reporting” as well as a growing “economic hardship due to closed businesses and inflation.” It is Fr. Martin’s belief that the presence of St. Jude the Apostle will bring “comfort and hope” to Catholics in this time of need.
As the tour continues, so too will the administering of the plenary indulgences issued by Pope Francis to those who make a pilgrimage to venerate the relics. The tour has added at least another 30 stops at parish churches, with more to be added in the months to come. Each stop is expected to draw crowds of the faithful, so visitors should expect standing-room-only.
The extended schedule can be viewed at The Apostle of the Impossible Tour’s webpage. Find your nearest location to plan a pilgrimage to venerate the relics of St. Jude the Apostle.