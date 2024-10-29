Indian Catholic forum discusses goal of “integral ecology”

Catholics of India have pledged to adopt new guidelines that will work towards an “integral ecology,” and better serve those in the most need. At its 18th National Meeting, India’s Forum of Religious for Justice and Peace discussed environmental and humanitarian crises with participants from 24 congregations across 15 states.
According to Vatican News, members of the Forum convened from October 18-20 in Indore, India. There, they heard keynote addresses from experts on the topics of social realities, proactive responses to urgent environmental issues, and factors that have hindered marginalized communities from developing.
Presenters expressed disappointment in the lack of progress that India has made with regard to reaching CO2 emission goals set at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris. Participants pointed to the “commodification and capitalization of natural resources,” while some mused as to whether or not economic growth has become like a “religion” to Indian society.
In the Forum’s call for a “structural transformation” that would oppose anti-environmental policies and legislations, they pledged to adopt “simpler lifestyles, live closer to the poor, and avoid unnecessary consumption and extravagance.” Leading by example, they believe that such measures would help to save “our common home.”
By opposing anti-environment policies, the Forum believes it can also address some of the concerns of the poor. It noted that when legislation does not consider environmental crises, it tends to benefit the wealthy while “neglecting the human rights of the poor.” The group vowed to explore responses to such challenges through research, documentation, and campaigns to raise awareness in the younger generations.
In addition, the group renewed its commitment to collaborating with a range of individuals and groups to promote the protection of our shared environment. It also reiterated its members' staunch opposition to the eviction or displacement of people for the sake of development projects.
Sr. Roselyn Karakattu SCN, a member of the Forum, commented to Vatican News:
“The plan of action is both practical and futuristic. We are happy to approve the revised Constitution of the forum.”