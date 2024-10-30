St. Francis’ Canticle celebrates 800th anniversary

A unique exhibition, which runs from October 2, 2024, to January 6, 2025, commemorates the 800th anniversary of the Canticle’s composition in 1224.

For the first time, the oldest known copy of St. Francis of Assisi’s beloved Canticle of the Creatures is on display at the Museo di Roma in Rome. This unique exhibition, which runs from October 2, 2024, to January 6, 2025, commemorates the 800th anniversary of the Canticle’s composition in 1224.

Featuring 93 rare books and manuscripts from the Assisi Library, the exhibition marks a historic celebration of Franciscan spirituality and brings a cherished text from Assisi to the Eternal City.

Why this poem matters

The Canticle of the Creatures is much more than a historical artifact. Written in the Umbrian dialect and often considered one of the first works of Italian literature, this poetic masterpiece laid the foundation for the standard Italian language.

St. Francis wrote the poem in 1224, in his later years, after receiving the stigmata – the marks of Christ’s Passion. His verses praise God through various elements of creation (sun, moon, wind, and water) and invite readers to recognize the divine author of the natural world.

As read in Vatican News, Dr. Paolo Capitanucci, curator of the exhibition, explains that St. Francis’ Canticle reveals a profound theological vision that has influenced spirituality for centuries. “The Canticle is both a poetic celebration and a profound theological statement,” he noted, describing the work as a hymn to God’s presence in all things.

Capitanucci emphasizes that the exhibit also highlights Franciscan contributions to what we now consider scientific fields. “Over the centuries, Franciscans, inspired by St. Francis and his Canticle, have worked in fields such as mathematics, medicine, and geography.”

A journey to the heart of Assisi

St. Francis himself is surely one of the most beloved saints in the Catholic Church, known for his devotion to simplicity, peace, and care for creation. His birthplace, Assisi, has become a pilgrimage destination that attracts millions each year, many inspired by his legacy of compassion and humility.

The Canticle, written just two years before his death, leaves an indelible mark on the faithful who visit Assisi, where sites associated with his life (including the cave where he usually prayed) offer pilgrims a tangible connection to his ministry.

The exhibition experience

The exhibit is designed to resemble a tree, symbolizing the organic intellectual and spiritual process the Canticle is intended to inspire. Its roots represent the original contemplative experience at the heart of the poem, its trunk symbolizes the philosophical and theological studies of medieval universities, and its branches represent the various scientific disciplines that Franciscans have embraced over the centuries.

Each section of the exhibit invites visitors to explore fields such as mathematics, science, and medicine through the unique lens of Franciscan thought.