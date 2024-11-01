Aleteia
Before Halloween candy, Italian Catholics had “bread of the dead”

Pan Dei Morti, Italian All Souls day Treat

Angel Demelas | Shutterstock

V. M. Traverso - published on 11/01/24
Made of cookie crumble, chocolate, and cinnamon, “pan dei morti” is still baked by families and bakeries to celebrate All Souls Day.

Every year, children eagerly await Halloween to dress up in scary costumes and get plenty of chocolate and candy. Well before Halloween celebrations made their way to Italy from the United States, however, children in Northern Italy would eagerly wait for the second day of November to get a seasonal treat linked to Catholic festivities.

Tags:
FoodHalloweenItaly
