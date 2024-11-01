The initiative saving migrants from the Mediterranean 

Cecilia Pani: Yes, if possible, because the registration procedures take several hours, we try to provide a nice lunch possibly with some element of ethnic cuisine. For example if there are Syrian refugees we prepare a Syrian rice with raisins, if there are Eritreans we prepare something with berberè [a spice mixture], in short something to make them feel at home. Sometimes when it is possible we actually organize a party in one of our premises, even with the relatives of the people who have arrived, who may already be in Italy.

Whenever possible we also organize a press conference. We believe that the narrative about immigration is becoming more and more threatening: we hear people talk about a “danger of invasion,” “they are thieves,” “there are criminals who arrive hidden together with the refugees,” etc. This narrative leaves a mark on the culture, on young people, on the anxiety of the population that is supposed to receive people. Instead, we want to tell say that immigration is positive. We want to show these children who arrive, who are also the future of our society.

During these conferences we also tell the stories about reunifications. For example there are often moving encounters of mothers who have left their young children behind and now see them as adults, who were only able to come to Europe through humanitarian corridors.