The adorable way these kids celebrated All Saints’ Day

When Halloween and All Saints', Day arrive, there are plenty of kids who skip the traditional scary costumes in favor of more saintly attire. And thanks to social media, we've been able to see some pretty impressive costumes!
These children dressed up as inspirational holy men and women, shine a light on the diverse and numerous saints the Catholic Church honors. And they also give parents the opportunity to teach their offspring a little more about these remarkable individuals who can act both as powerful intercessors, and as a constant source of comfort and inspiration in their children's lives.
This importance of acknowledging the saints at this time of year was shared by Catholic TV on Instagram recently. The television network posted an adorable video of children from South Boston Catholic Academy dressed up as their favorite saints to celebrate All Saints' Day Mass.
The children -- or should we say, saints in the making -- looked joyful and very well behaved as they sang a triumphant rendition of When the Saints Go Marching In.
If you take a look at the video you'll see a notable number of clergymen and Marys in the collection of saints, but there were also a few lesser-known saints that you might be able to recognize.
Here's hoping the children will continue to act as saintly once they're out of their costumes!