Worried about tomorrow? You may have anticipatory anxiety

It is often in the best interest of these outlets to make you as worried as possible, with little concern for your mental health. Understanding that, it is perfectly logical and acceptable for you to disconnect once in a while. Stay off your smartphone for a day. Take a walk or do some gardening. Doing so, you may discover that even though you have been told the world is falling apart, the sun still rises and sets, kids are still playing outside, birds are still singing and maybe things aren’t quite as dire as you were told.