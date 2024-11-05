Quebec begins “advance requests” for assisted suicide

On October 30, the Canadian province of Quebec initiated a new rule that allows patients pursuing Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), another term for assisted suicide, to make an “advance request.” The policy allows for those with terminal diagnoses to prearrange their own death in the event that their condition worsens to a point at which they can no longer request MAiD.
According to the Montreal Gazette, the law previously required patients to be able to consent to physician-assisted death right up until the moment of the life-ending intervention. The new policy is aimed at those with illnesses that would leave them unable to grant consent as a result of the progression of the illness.
Those who wish to make the “advance request” must still meet certain criteria, such as being in control of their mental faculties. They must demonstrate that they understand their own illness, and they must acknowledge any therapeutic treatment available. Patients must have been diagnosed already when making the request and may not “advance request” for the possibility of contracting an illness in the future.
The Gazette did note, however, that if a patient changes their mind while still in control of their mental faculties, they may withdraw the “advance request.” This suggests that “advance requests” may not be able to be withdrawn if one changes their mind after they are no longer considered of sound mind.
In comments to Catholic Vote, Canadian Catholic activist Amanda Achtman warned that the new policy could lead to an increase in premature deaths in those who have been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, with the latter expected to increase in prevalence by 187% by 2050, according to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
“It is dehumanizing, plain and simple,” Achtman said. “All of these decisions have a social cost; they do not exclusively concern those opting to be euthanized but are actually affecting our entire social fabric by sending the message that, without the capacity to consent, your life is over, you do not really exist.”