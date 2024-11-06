Abortion “buffer zone” laws tighten in England and Wales

The UK has initiated new rules for the spaces outside of abortion clinics, banning all protests within a 150-meter radius. These new “buffer zones” come as a result of the Public Order Act, passed in 2023, and those who breach the zone could face steep fines with no upper limit.
There have been recent cases in the UK in which Christians have been arrested for standing silently near an abortion clinic and praying in their own head. The rules have raised questions as to the jurisdiction of the law over one’s own thoughts, and in the case of Isabella Vauhan Spruce the arguments were good enough to see her compensated for “unjust treatment.”
The implementation of the Public Order Act, however, seems as though it will make such arguments much harder to make in court. According to Reuters the law makes it illegal to “intentionally or recklessly” influence a woman’s decision to access an abortion clinic. Some of the things that could be construed as influencing this decision are distributing anti-abortion information, protesting against abortion, shouting at those attempting to access a clinic, and even silent prayer.
It has been indicated by the Crown Prosecution Service that silent prayer is “not necessarily” a criminal offense, and it has stated that each case would need to be assessed individually.
In a report from the Washington Post, however, Louise McCudden, U.K. head external affairs at one of Britain’s biggest abortion providers, MSI Reproductive Choices, made it clear that abortion proponents will likely view all silent prayer as attempted influence:
“It’s difficult to see how anyone choosing to perform their prayers right outside an abortion clinic could argue they aren’t attempting to influence people — and there are countless testimonies from women who say this makes them feel distressed,” said Louise McCudden.
In his capacity as Lead Bishop for Life Issues, Bishop John Sherrington, of Westminster, commented in September that the law “disproportionately affects people of faith.”
“Religious freedom is the foundational freedom of any free and democratic society, essential for the flourishing and realization of dignity of every human person. Religious freedom includes the right to manifest one’s private beliefs in public through witness, prayer, and charitable outreach, including outside abortion facilities,” Bishop Sherrington said.
“As well as being unnecessary and disproportionate, we have deep concerns around the practical effectiveness of this legislation, particularly given the lack of clarity in relation to the practice of private prayer and offers of help within ‘safe access zones.’”