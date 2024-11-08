5 Amazing true stories of heroism for Veterans Day

These books capture the heroic courage of American veterans. They're worth a read any time you're looking for real-life inspiration.

Veterans Day is coming up November 11. Every year, this day is set aside to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Listening to veterans’ stories helps us understand the sacrifices they endure. These five books capture the heroic courage of American veterans. They are worth a read in honor of Veterans Day or any time you are looking for real-life inspiration.

1 Defend Us in Battle: The True Story of US Navy SEAL Michael A. Monsoor

On September 29, 2006, Michael Monsoor and three SEAL snipers watched vigilantly for enemy activity from their rooftop post in Ar Ramadi, Iraq. When a grenade thrown from insurgents bounced off Michael's chest, he could have escaped. Instead, he threw himself onto the live grenade, shielding his fellow soldiers from the immediate explosion. Michael died 30 minutes later, having made the ultimate sacrifice.

As George Monsoor (Michael's father) and Rose Rea show us in Defend Us in Battle, Michael had prepared for this selfless act all his life -- a life that inspires a similar generosity of heart. Read Defend Us in Battle to know this world still has heroes.

2 Heroic Catholic Chaplains: Stories of the Brave and Holy men Who Dodged Bullets While Saving Souls

For nearly 200 years, standing alongside our heroic military men and women have been heroic Catholic priests risking their lives to carry wounded soldiers to safety and to console, anoint, and absolve the dying. Heroic Catholic Chaplains spotlights the stories of these courageous, selfless, holy priests who volunteered to bring the Mass and the sacraments to American troops, while also offering them their friendship and spiritual counsel.

Heroic Catholic Chaplains brings to the fore the stories of remarkable priests, who deserve to be remembered, their stories told, and their memories honored.

3 American Heroes

In American Heroes, U.S. soldiers who served in overseas conflicts — from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan — share true stories of the actions that earned them some of America’s most distinguished military medals, up to and including the Medal of Honor.

4 The Miracle of Father Kapaun: Priest, Soldier and Korean War Hero

Emil Kapaun — priest, soldier and Korean War hero — was a rare man. He was awarded posthumously the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award, and is also being considered by the Vatican for canonization as a saint.

Kapaun’s ordinary background as the son of Czech immigrant farmers in Kansas sowed the seeds of his greatness. His faith, generosity and grit began with his family’s humility, thrift and hard work. Read all about his life in The Miracle of Father Kapaun.

5 An American Knight: The Life of Colonel John W. Ripley, USMC

“If a young officer or Marine ever asks what is the meaning of Semper Fidelis,” Col. Ripley once told a friend, “tell them my story.”