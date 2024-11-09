Archdiocese of Melbourne gets two new bishops to fill ranks

Just ahead of the 2025 Year of Jubilee, the Archdiocese of Melbourne, Australia, has received two new auxiliary bishops. Father Thinh Nguyen and Father Rene Ramirez, born in Vietnam and the Philippines respectively, will be a support to the archbishop.
Archbishop Peter Comensoli praised the selection of both bishops-elect in an announcement from the archdiocese, and thanked Pope Francis for “this gift and blessing.”
“Both Fr. Nguyen and Fr. Ramirez are men who have a heart for the Gospel and a missionary energy for God’s people,” said the archbishop. “They are well-known to the Melbourne Archdiocese, and have already made valuable contributions to the life of the local Church. I know that each will continue to share their distinctive gifts and passionate commitment to our faith communities in the years to come."
Nguyen arrived in Australia at age 13 and was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Melbourne in 2006.
Fr. Ramirez has been a priest since June 1998 in the Congregation of the Rogationists of the Heart of Jesus. He has been working in Australia since 2015.
Fr. Nguyen, 50, and Fr. Ramirez, 55, both noted that they were surprised by the unexpected appointment. In his comments to the archdiocese, Fr. Nguyen said that he felt overwhelmed at first, but has drawn confidence for his new role from the scriptures:
“I am reminded of the scene where Jesus appeared to the frightened disciples in the boat, saying, ‘Take heart! It is I! Do not be afraid!’ (Matthew 14:27).” Fr. Nguyen told the archdiocese. “It is this voice of Jesus that empowered me to say YES to the call. I am grateful to Pope Francis and Archbishop Comensoli for trusting me with the responsibility of watching over the people of God.”
Fr. Ramirez said that as soon as he found out he had been named a bishop, his first thought was to visit the Blessed Sacrament to ask “why me?” He explained that he has also drawn inspiration from St. Matthew:
“I have since been reflecting deeply on St. Matthew, ‘For I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners,’ and humbly accept that my pathway and commitment is to serve the community with faith and trust in God’s plan.”
Archbishop Comensoli noted in the report that the coming of the two new bishops will finally allow auxiliary bishop Terry Curtin to formally retire. Until now, Bishop Curtin, 79, has needed to continue his ministry. Normally, the mandatory retirement age for priests and bishops is 75.
The bishops-elect will be ordained on the morning of February 1, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Melbourne. The archdiocese will release more info as the date approaches.
The archdiocese has a population of some 4,810,000, of which 26.3% are Catholic. They are served by around 500 priests, both diocesan and religious.