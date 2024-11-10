3 Brilliant practical tips for surviving first trimester

Most email newsletters I sign up for quickly get hit by the “Unsubscribe” button, with just a few big exceptions. One of these is written by my friend Elisabeth Sheaff, a mama of three little boys.
She shares the best down-to-earth practical tips for moms, tips that solve real problems and make me go, “Why didn’t I think of that?!” On top of that, her newsletter is hilarious and always leaves me smiling!
Sheaff is expecting her fourth baby, and unfortunately, her family is grappling with difficult news about this sweet little one. Her unborn baby has a life-threatening cystic hygroma and her doctors are not hopeful.
We are all hoping for a miracle for this little one, so if you’re reading this, please pray for Baby Sheaff and the whole family.
While Sheaff has been pregnant, she’s shared her usual super helpful tips in her newsletter. Her pregnancies bring the nausea and fatigue that so many mamas experience, but this time around, she’s found some great strategies to feel better.
Besides these 3 tips, Sheaff shares more in her email newsletter, so don’t miss signing up here!
1A gym with childcare
A gym with childcare can be a godsend for a mom of little ones.
While your child has fun playing with other kids, you can exercise, walk the track with a good audiobook in your earbuds, or just take an uninterrupted shower for once in your life.
On top of that, daily movement and exercise can help with pregnancy symptoms. Sheaff wrote in her newsletter, “As annoyed as I am to admit it, moving my body does help keep my nausea at bay. And gives me more energy.”
If you're worried about cost, check out the YMCA and compare prices among local gyms. A membership might be more affordable than you think.
2Fresh ready-made meals
When you feel too nauseated to even think about cooking, but need to eat to make the nausea go away, what can you do? My pregnancy solution was my husband's frittata, and an even quicker and easier option is to order ready-made meals.
There are a few ready-to-eat meal services on the market. Sheaff recommends Factor, and many cities have local versions of this kind of service.
“The meals taste amazing, even to my picky pregnancy taste buds,” she wrote. Factor is her top gift recommendation for pregnant and postpartum parents, she said. I’m taking note for the next time a friend has a baby!
3Screen time during naps
While most of us parents set limits on our kids’ screen time, some days and seasons of life call for chucking those limits out the window. First trimester is absolute survival mode, and there is no shame or guilt in doing whatever you need to do to get through it.
Like Sheaff, I had a few rough pregnancies, and being able to nap while the kids watched TV saved me. When I was pregnant with my third, I vividly remember lying on the couch, nauseated and sick beyond belief, tossing prepackaged snacks to my toddlers while they watched endless episodes of Dinosaur Train.
And you know what? We all got through it. The kids are just fine. In fact, they don’t even remember it! Do what you need to do to get through this “survival mode” season, knowing you can do things differently once you feel well again.
“This pregnancy has stomped, squashed, obliterated any qualms I had about screen time,” Sheaff candidly admitted. And all the pregnant mamas said “Amen.”
If you need ideas of wholesome TV shows for young kids, check out these 6 Catholic shows and these 25 “not annoying” shows.
For more great life hacks and lots to think about, check out Sheaff’s newsletter. Her other tips for pregnancy are here. Meanwhile, count on our prayers for Baby Sheaff and the whole family.