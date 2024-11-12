Autistic boy leads us to Eucharistic Adoration in new book

Told from a fresh point of view, 'Eli’s Quiet Friend' is an insightful tale that is sure to captivate readers of all ages.

Pauline Books & Media has a reputation for producing one-of-a-kind Catholic content, and their latest children's book, Eli's Quiet Friend, does not disappoint. Told from the underrepresented perspective of an autistic child with auditory sensitivity, it's a story for all kids (and kids at heart). In these often-chaotic times, just about everyone can relate to a little boy who finds the world far too noisy, as well as to his joy of discovering Jesus in Eucharistic Adoration.

[Note: According to the non-profit group Autism Speaks, autism has increased in recent years, and 1 in 36 children are presently affected by it.]

An introduction to contemplative prayer

Eli's Quiet Friend also serves as an introduction to contemplative prayer. It opens with beautiful illustrations of young Eli wearing noise-blocking headphones because "he hears the sounds thing make all. The. Time." Through whimsical language that keeps a challenging subject light, the reader is clued in to the challenges a person faces when experiencing Eli's specific form of 'neurodivergence," a condition where even the faintest sounds of birds trilling, phones buzzing, and bacon sizzling can be profoundly overwhelming.

The story progresses with Eli seeking out his quiet-natured grandmother on a particularly noisy day. She tells him his namesake's Bible story: how Elijah waited for God in the rushing wind, the crashing earthquake, and the roaring fire. But Elijah didn't find God in any of these cacophonous events. Finally, God came to Elijah in "a tiny whispering sound. Elijah was happy because he knew God was with him." Afterward, Grandma takes Eli to Eucharistic Adoration for the first time.

"Eli had been to church before," the narrative explains, "on Sundays when microphones were buzzing and bells were ringing and doors were slamming. But he had never been to church when it was like this. Everything was so ... peaceful."

Pauline Books and Media

Meeting Jesus in the Eucharist

Grandma whispers to Eli, telling him about Jesus in the Eucharist. Her message is simple, yet profound -- one readers of all ages need to hear: "See the Eucharist? That's Jesus. He made himself into the Bread of Life for us. Just like regular bread feeds our bodies, the Eucharist feeds our souls. Jesus loves it when we come to visit him here."

The last few pages of the book feature kid-friendly information on the Eucharist and how to hear Jesus, as well as tips for adults for creating sensory-friendly prayer spaces for children.

“Jesus inspired me with this story”

Aleteia reached out to the book's author, Sr. Allison Regina Gliot, a Daughter of St. Paul who also wrote The Book That Changed Everything, to discuss her motivations and aspirations for writing one of the first Catholic children's book of its kind: a story featuring an autistic child. She responded via email:

The idea for Eli's Quiet Friend came to me after reading God Loves the Autistic Mind by Fr. Matthew Schneider. The author is autistic and talks about the challenges that autistics face in prayer, as well as the autistic traits that can be leveraged to deepen prayer. It also includes 52 prayer meditations for those on the spectrum. The book is wonderful, but it is written for adults, and it got me wondering: is there anything out there for Catholic kids on the spectrum? Soon after, Jesus inspired me with this story about a boy whose unique way of experiencing the world gives him special insight into the quiet love of Jesus in the Eucharist. As far as my hopes and aspirations for Eli's Quiet Friend: I didn't have any books as a child with autistic representation and I don't remember any adults ever talking to me about it. Because of that, I think I did not understand my classmates and friends who were on the spectrum as well as I could have. Reflecting on those experiences now, I'm praying this book can be the sort of bridge I needed at that age but never had. Through it, I hope that all readers come to know that Jesus is with them, even--and especially--when he's being quiet.