Lednik: Life in a wheelchair is much more complicated. You have to plan and prepare a lot more things in advance. Often something you need is just out of reach—and even if it's just an inch too far, it can be the same as being a kilometer away. You have to get used to it at the beginning, and also explain to others that they shouldn’t move things. For example, if someone moves your shoes or other objects, it can cause you problems.

I face a lot of challenges. It takes a lot of adjusting, and you have to think about how you’re going to do each thing. You always have to have certain medical devices with you. I used to be able to leave the house on an impulse, but nowadays I have to have everything well planned. For example, when I go to work, I always have to take a bag with all the medical things I need. The same goes for vacations; I always have to have enough catheters and other things I need for my basic needs.