Life can turn upside down in a moment of distraction. This was the case for Matej Lednik, who as a 22-year-old student was involved in a motorcycle accident and ended up in a wheelchair. Despite the tragedy, he didn’t lose faith in life. On the contrary, he became an example of perseverance, strength and positive spirit!
Today, Matej, who is Slovenian, is the proud father of a two-year-old daughter and has a college degree in mechanical engineering. Outside of work, he passionately leads the Celje Paraplegics Association, where as president he connects with other paraplegics, whom he inspires and encourages. Aleteia interviewed him.
How serious was the injury? Do you remember the accident?
Matej Lednik: I don't remember the accident itself. I was in a coma for 14 days, in very critical condition. I had a severe lung injury, which was very dangerous for my survival. In addition to my spine, all my ribs were broken.
When such a turning point happens at a young age, the feeling that you’re going to live a long life in a wheelchair must be quite difficult. How did you experience it at the time?
Lednik: It was a really long process. It didn't happen overnight. You don't come to terms with this kind of thing as quickly as some people think. It takes a while to accept the situation. At the beginning, I didn't even know what was in store for me. I still had some hope that after the treatment was over, things would get better, that everything could be cured. I didn’t know what to expect.
Then, during the rehabilitation and treatment, I slowly began to realize that nothing would change. Of course, your body gets a little stronger, you get back into a certain shape and routine, but it’s quite different from before. Soon you realize that you’ll never get back on your feet again.
Where did you get your motivation from? Did you become active in a new way?
Lednik: The turning point for me happened during my rehabilitation. After all the physiotherapy, they gave us some free time to roll our wheelchairs around the hospital on our own. Every day I would meet this one slightly older gentleman in the corridor, maybe 10 years older than me. He was always where they left him.
One day I said to him, “Let's go for a little ride, let's go down to the lower floor.” And he said, "I can't." Confused, I asked him, "How is it possible that you can’t, if I can? Why can't you?" He explained that he had an injury higher up, in the neck area, and that he couldn’t even use his arms. He was a tetraplegic, whereas I’m a paraplegic and my arms work normally.
That was a really defining moment for me, when I realized that there are people in much worse condition than mine. I can still move on my own, go anywhere. But he’s always where they leave him. That's when I started to look at my injury differently — that it's not the worst thing that could happen. This realization gave me the motivation of knowing that I can still do something, even if my situation has changed.
How would you describe life in a wheelchair? What are the challenges you face on a daily basis?
Lednik: Life in a wheelchair is much more complicated. You have to plan and prepare a lot more things in advance. Often something you need is just out of reach—and even if it's just an inch too far, it can be the same as being a kilometer away. You have to get used to it at the beginning, and also explain to others that they shouldn’t move things. For example, if someone moves your shoes or other objects, it can cause you problems.
I face a lot of challenges. It takes a lot of adjusting, and you have to think about how you’re going to do each thing. You always have to have certain medical devices with you. I used to be able to leave the house on an impulse, but nowadays I have to have everything well planned. For example, when I go to work, I always have to take a bag with all the medical things I need. The same goes for vacations; I always have to have enough catheters and other things I need for my basic needs.
Who has been the most supportive in your most difficult moments, and how important has this support been for you?
Lednik: My family and my wife have definitely been the most supportive in my most difficult moments. Without their help, I certainly wouldn’t be who I am today. In addition to them, I also had my friends who stood by me, those who stayed and accepted me for who I’d become after the accident.
It was very important to me that they didn’t look down on me, but continued to treat me as an equal. They didn’t wonder whether I could go with them or not, but they adapted and always included me. This support gave me the strength to overcome challenges more easily.
Are there things or moments that are more precious to you today than they were before the accident?
Lednik: I definitely look at life a little differently now. Many things that I used to worry about don't mean much to me now. Of course, I still have to take care of everyday things and solve problems, just like everyone else.
But it seems to me that some people create problems where there really are none, and burden themselves unnecessarily. We have our daily challenges that we have to deal with, face up to, and accept. As a result, I don’t see minor problems as such a big deal anymore, and I don’t see them as a problem.
How do you look at your passion for motorcycles today? Has anything changed? Do you follow motorcycle racing?
Lednik: I'm still passionate about motorcycles. I still follow MotoGP and also motocross racing. I've been riding four-wheelers or off-road buggies for quite a few years now, so that passion for motorcycles is still there, but now they're more four-wheelers. Motorcycles are still part of my life, just in a different way.
I’m also a member of a quad bike club, and we paraplegics have our own section. We get together from time to time, go for rides, and socialize. This is how we combine the enjoyable with the useful and keep our passion for driving alive.
You talk a lot about your accident. Is there anything you’d like to say to young people?
Lednik: We give lectures in the framework of the “I Drive Institute,” where we have organized workshops to warn young people about the dangers of driving. I haven’t been an active lecturer for a few years now, because I simply do not have the time to do all these things anymore. So, I’ve left it to others who have bravely taken on this task. But I’m one of the founders of the Institute, and at the beginning I worked very actively to warn young people to be more careful on the road, to avoid stories like ours.
Life changes a lot after an accident, and not necessarily for the better. The physical injuries you are left with are long-lasting and cannot just be “gotten over,” like a broken leg that heals. Some injuries follow you for life and require a completely different way of life. It can still be nice, you can still do a lot of things, but it’s harder. Why complicate your life if you don't have to? That’s why I advise young people to think about their choices and actions so that they don’t regret them later.
You’re also a father of a two-year-old daughter. What does fatherhood mean to you?
Lednik: Fatherhood means a lot to me, probably as it does to everyone who becomes a father or a mother. It's a whole new chapter in your life that brings you different values and a new way of looking at the world. Suddenly you’re no longer just looking out for yourself, but you have someone who means everything in the world to you.
As far as the accident is concerned, it’s true that some people may have questioned whether fatherhood would even be possible because of my condition. My partner and I tried for a long time and almost gave up. When we finally succeeded, it was a real miracle, which made it all the more joyful.