Open-and-go lesson plan for St. Margaret of Scotland’s feast day

As a busy mom of four young kids, I don’t have a ton of time to add extra work to our packed days. And I don’t want our time learning about our faith to be a drag but something my kids look forward to and enjoy.

Because of this, I keep our liturgical-living lessons on the saints and special feast days quick and hands-on. I always try to include a video and a craft, because my kids love those.

If you’re also a busy parent or teacher wanting a quick lesson you don’t have to prepare ahead of time, here’s your “press and play” plan.

All you have to do is (optionally!) print a coloring page (there’s one here and here, and more if you search for “St. Margaret of Scotland coloring page”) and get out some coloring supplies. You can print it while the kids watch the video if you’re pressed for time.

1 Share the story of St. Margaret of Scotland

Tell the kids, “It’s the feast of St. Margaret of Scotland. She was a queen of Scotland, and mother of eight children. Let's learn about her.”

Read aloud a biography of St. Margaret of Scotland if you have one. If you have a saint treasury at home, her biography probably is included.

If you don’t have a biography of her, you can watch this read-aloud video about her life:

Instead of reading her story, or in addition to it, you can also watch this 10-minute video about her life:

Or you can read this biography aloud.

2 Color and chat

Working with their hands helps a child connect with and retain a lesson. After watching the biography video, pass out the coloring page. Talk about what you learned from the book or video while the kids color.

Ask:



What did you hear?



What were some things St. Margaret did to follow God’s call for her?



What was your favorite part of her story?



All the saints tried to be like Jesus in their own ways. What are some ways St. Margaret acted like Jesus?



Is there anything you would like to say to Jesus about St. Margaret?

Then end with a prayer, like this one:

O God,

who made Saint Margaret of Scotland wonderful

in her outstanding charity towards the poor,

grant that through her intercession and example

we may reflect among all humanity

the image of your divine goodness.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

3 Bake Scottish Shortbread

Scottish shortbread is one of the easiest desserts to bake, perfect for kid chefs! Thanks to Aleteia's Caroline for suggesting this delightful and yummy way to connect with St. Margaret as a Scottish queen. Here is an easy recipe using just 4 common ingredients.