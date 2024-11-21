Open-and-go lesson plan for St. Cecilia’s feast day

Do you want to include more faith learning in your homeschool or classroom, but don’t have time to add extra schoolwork? And you want learning about the saints to be something your students enjoy and look forward to?
The solution is a quick lesson you don’t have to prepare ahead of time. We’ve got you covered.
1Share the story of St. Cecilia
Ask the kids, “Do you like listening to music? So did St. Cecilia. She loved music so much that we call her the patron saint of music. Today is her feast day, so we’re going to learn about her.”
Read aloud a biography of St. Cecilia if you have one. She can be found in most saint treasuries if you have one on hand. You can find a quick and kid-friendly telling of her life story here.
If you don’t have a biography of her, you can watch this 10-minute video about her life. A warning that this animated video does show her head being cut off, so use your discretion:
2Work and talk
Working with their hands helps a child connect with and retain a lesson. After watching the biography video, pass out the coloring page.
Or play this How to Draw St. Cecilia video, appropriate for all ages. Drawing tutorials are very popular with children:
Talk about what you learned from the book or video while the kids work on the coloring page, or after the drawing tutorial video.
Ask:
-
- What did you hear?
-
- How did St. Cecilia follow God’s call for her?
-
- What was your favorite part of her story?
-
- All the saints tried to be like Jesus in their own ways. What was one way St. Cecilia acted like Jesus?
-
- Is there anything you would like to say to Jesus about St. Cecilia?
3Pray together
You can end the lesson with a prayer, like this one. You might also choose to light a candle and look at an image of St. Cecilia during this time.
O God, who gladden us each year
with the feast day of your handmaid Saint Cecilia,
grant, we pray,
that what has been devoutly handed down concerning her
may offer us examples to imitate
and proclaim the wonders worked in his servants
by Christ your Son.
Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever.
Amen.
Finish the lesson by listening to your favorite music, or even better, singing your favorite hymn, in honor of St. Cecilia.
St. Cecilia, pray for us!