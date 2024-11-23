In the Morbihan region of France is the Benedictine Abbey of St. Anne of Kergonan, housing 22 monks.
The community was founded in 1897, when 10 monks left Solesmes Abbey and moved to Kergonan in Brittany. The monks had to face many difficulties; they went into exile twice, according to ChurchPop. First, anti-clerical laws forced them to move to Belgium (1901-1920). Then, the German occupation of France during World War II made them move to the Carthusian monastery in Auray (1942-1946). It was only decades later that the monks began building a church, which was consecrated in 1975 by Bishop Pierre-Auguste Boussard (1917-1997), then bishop of Vannes.
“He who sings prays twice”
They follow the Rule of St. Benedict, with the motto “ora et labora,” or “pray and work.” That means their daily life isn’t only devotions and prayers. The Benedictines sing a lot, and sing well, embodying what St. Augustine said, “He who sings prays twice.”
The monks have even released several CDs. Those interested in Gregorian chants can listen to the songs online. The Benedictines also organize weekend retreats, conferences, and liturgical chant music workshops.
Fourteen varieties of apple trees in 10 tons
The monks earn their living by picking and sorting apples. Some of the apples produce 100% natural juice. The brothers send the remaining fruit to a nearby organization that employs people with disabilities, who make jams, jellies, and compotes, following the abbey’s own recipes.
“Our lead time is about 48 hours. We then send an email to confirm the availability of the product and a possible pickup date. People come to the abbey's reception desk, pay for their order and pick up the products,” Br. Yves-Marie explains.
The Benedictine orchard has 14 varieties of organic apples. “They bear their first fruit at the end of July, and the harvest lasts until November,” Br. Emmanuel explains. The monks are supported by the local community, as production of their fruit products actually goes on all year round. “The production of the orchard, run by the monks, resumed in 2017. There are two assistants, and on some afternoons other monks help us with the work. And then, at the time of harvest, the whole community helps us,” Fr. Emmanuel explained in an interview with ouest-france.fr.
They also prune, treat sick trees, and plant new ones. “We pay attention to the quality of the soil, and fertilize with manure, but without exaggerating,” says Br. Emmanuel with a laugh.