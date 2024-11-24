5 Married couples on the road to canonization

Typically when we think of "saints," we think of priests, nuns and religious.
We don't often think of married couples, as there are so few married saints officially recognized by the Catholic Church.
Yet that will likely change in the next few decades, as more and more men and women are recognized for their heroic virtue in living out the sacrament of matrimony.
Here is a short list of at least five married couples who are being considered for canonization by the Catholic Church.
1Bl. Luigi and Maria Quattrocchi
As related by Meg Hunter-Kilmer in an article for Aleteia, "Blessed Luigi and Maria Quattrocchi (1880-1951, 1884-1965) were an ordinary Italian couple with four children. Luigi was a non-practicing Catholic before he married Maria, but over the years their marriage made him a saint. Maria was a holy woman who got so sick when she was pregnant that she nearly despaired at each positive pregnancy test. The two did nothing particularly remarkable, but their ordinary marriage transformed them into extraordinary Christians, as all marriages should."
2Servants of God Cyprien and Daphrose Rugamba
Also summarized in the same article as above, "Servants of God Cyprien and Daphrose Rugamba (1935-1994, 1944-1994) were married after Cyprien, a former seminarian, had lost his faith completely. Though Daphrose was a faithful Catholic, Cyprien was a philanderer who had multiple affairs and one illegitimate child during their marriage. For nearly 20 years, Daphrose prayed for her husband’s conversion. Finally, as he lay dying, Cyprien had a sudden conversion and looked up to see his wife beside him. Cyprien was healed and begged Daphrose’s forgiveness, which she gladly gave. The next 12 years of their marriage were beautiful and joyful, until the couple was killed (with six of their children) in the opening days of the Rwandan genocide."
3Servants of God Inez and Henry Casolani
Kathleen N. Hattrup provides the following summary from her article on Aleteia, "The marriage of Henry and Inez Casolani took place on April 19, 1944, at St. Augustine’s Church in Valletta, Malta. Their long marriage was blessed with an only daughter, Cecilia Mary, who, at the age of 19, joined the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Apparition. On July 3, Inez and her husband Henry joined a very exclusive — and yet very expansive — club: In a celebration in Valletta, Malta, in the same church where they were married, they were added to the list of married couples recognized for their holiness by the Church."
4Servants of God Claude-Toussaint and Marguerite-Marie de la Garaye
Anna Gębalska-Berekets provides the following summary for Aleteia, "In the French diocese of Saint-Brieuc, in the eastern part of Brittany, France, the beatification process of Claude-Toussaint Marot de la Garaye and Marguerite-Marie Piquet de la Motte, commonly known as Mr. and Mrs. de La Garaye, has begun. The “charitable spouses” (as they are nicknamed) were known for their social work and commitment to the sick, poor, and suffering."
5Servants of God Karol Wojtyła, Sr. and Emilia nee Kaczorowska
In 2020, the Archdiocese of Krakow opened the cause of canonization of Karol Wojtyła, Sr., and Emilia nee Kaczorowska, the parents of St. John Paul II. During this initial phase of investigation of their cause, a possible miracle has been linked to their intercession.
However, before any reported miracles can be considered, the Vatican will need to affirm that they lived lives of "heroic virtue." Once that is confirmed, they will be given the title of "venerable."