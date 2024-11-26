10 Reasons I’m thankful for Thanksgiving this year

It has been an exhausting year for Americans, a year of dread and worry. But here comes Thanksgiving to do its healing work, if we let it. Here are 10 reasons why I’m thankful for Thanksgiving especially this year — without even mentioning turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce or pie.
1: I’m especially thankful for Thanksgiving after the election.
Election Day focuses us on the government (the state) and the economy (the marketplace). But St. John Paul II said: “The individual today is often suffocated … by the State and the marketplace … as though he exists only as a producer and consumer of goods, or as an object of State administration.”
We grow more human “in the family with the mutual support of husband and wife and the care which the different generations give to one another.”
2: I’m thankful that Thanksgiving reconnects families. We badly need that right now.
Even before this year, people were feeling lonelier than ever — yet more than half of us live near extended family, and we know it is important to see them. Thanksgiving gives us an excuse to make it happen.
3: I’m thankful that there is more Thanksgiving travel than ever this year.
Despite a tough economy, Thanksgiving travel is expected to be at an all-time high. That’s good. It means people are prioritizing family.
4: I’m thankful that Thanksgiving teaches understanding — through conflict.
The family is the “school of love” where people learn to love unconditionally through “conflicts and difficulties,” says Pope Francis. Thanksgiving forces us to learn an important lesson: We can love people who we disagree with.
5: I’m thankful that Thanksgiving also teaches understanding through harmony.
Cooking together creates a powerful connection between people. Even those who are stuck with the dishes benefit: Cooperating in hard work is deeply bonding. And every family has their unique Thanksgiving memories and their own Thanksgiving traditions that give them a common identity.
6: I’m thankful that Thanksgiving is growing and Black Friday is shrinking.
Not long ago, the consumerist “high holy day” of Black Friday threatened to eclipse Thanksgiving as sale times started leaking into Thursday — but new marketing strategies mean Black Friday is becoming boring. Good.
7: I’m thankful that Thanksgiving dinner is a foretaste of heaven.
Jesus compares heaven to a Thanksgiving-style banquet, but my favorite Scripture passage about the banquet of heaven is in Isaiah: “On this mountain the LORD of hosts will provide for all peoples a feast of rich food and choice wines; juicy, rich food and pure, choice wines.”
8. Thanksgiving with family is a model for what will transform the culture.
As St. John Paul II put it: “In order to overcome today's widespread individualistic mentality, what is required is a concrete commitment to solidarity and charity, beginning in the family.”
9. I’m thankful that Thanksgiving makes all of these virtues specially American.
Don’t forget to tell the story of the first Thanksgiving this year — or point out Thanksgiving’s American symbols in this table prayer.
10. Last, I’m thankful for Thanksgiving because being thankful is a reward in itself.
Nothing fights stress more than counting your blessing and expressing gratitude out loud — to each other, to your community, and most of all to your creator. Thank God!