Here’s how to keep God at the center of Thanksgiving (Video)

Thanksgiving is usually a day full of activities – traveling, cooking, enjoying family, eating too much, and, for some, even watching or playing football. And while those are all great ways to enjoy the holiday, as Catholics we should remember above all who we are giving thanks to.
Watch the video above for some very simple ways that we as Catholics can keep God at the center of our Thanksgiving celebration – while being respectful of those who are not yet ready to acknowledge Him.
A Thanksgiving prayer
Note: In my video, I suggest printing out a prayer as part of a place setting. Aleteia’s Philip Koslowski has a wonderful article showing how we can use one of the Psalms as a Thanksgiving prayer – including Psalm 34:
I will bless the Lord at all times;
his praise shall continually be in my mouth.
My soul makes its boast in the Lord;
let the afflicted hear and be glad.
O magnify the Lord with me,
and let us exalt his name together!
