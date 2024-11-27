5 Heartfelt and unusual ways to show gratitude

With Thanksgiving fast upon us, gratitude is really in the air. And just as well as it is a powerful force that deepens our relationships, uplifts our spirit, and brings us closer to God.
However, it's important that gratitude become so much more than good manners — it’s about recognizing the blessings in our lives and responding with love. Showing gratitude to others mirrors our thankfulness to God, who is the source of all goodness. As St. Paul reminds us, “In all circumstances give thanks, for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
With that in mind, here are five unusual yet meaningful ways to show gratitude -- especially to those close to you -- that are not only joyful but also reflect the Catholic spirit.
As you'll see, gratitude is about making someone feel seen and cherished -- whether it’s through simple acts, heartfelt words, or gestures that spark a smile. With a little creativity, your thanks can become a source of joy, connection, and grace for both of you.
1The Gratitude Bouquet of Intentions
Forget saying "thanks" with a bunch of flowers or box of chocolates. You could create a “spiritual bouquet” for someone by offering specific intentions for them in your prayers. Instead of just saying, “I prayed for you,” write a note that outlines the bouquet: “One Our Father for your health, three Hail Marys for your joy, and a Memorare for your unspoken hopes.” It’s thoughtful and deeply personal and shows gratitude and understanding to the recipient.
2The Holy Post-It Trick
Take a stack of sticky notes and write mini gratitude messages with a touch of humor or warmth. Examples: “Your kindness would impress St. Francis!” or “You’re officially on my thank-you-for-being-wonderful list.” Leave them in places they’ll find throughout the day: their bag, car, fridge, or even a favorite book.
3The “Holy Relic” Token
Choose a small, meaningful item to give them as a thank-you -- a medal of a saint, a rosary, or even a hand-written note tucked into a little box. Pair it with an explanation: “This is to remind you that your kindness is treasured -- and I've prayed to this saint to root for you!”
4Give Biblical thanks
Share with them how their kindness reflects God’s grace. You could say something like, “You remind me of the story of the Good Samaritan, but modernized. You didn’t just help me -- you inspired me to see how God works through people. Thank you for being a living parable!” It’s a great way to affirm their impact in a heartfelt and unique way.
5A Thank-You Pilgrimage
You could also turn your gratitude into a mini-adventure. Visit a local holy site, like a Marian shrine or a peaceful church, and light a candle in their honor. Snap a picture and send it to the person you want to thank with a note like, “Your kindness deserved a scenic spiritual shout-out. This candle’s burning just for you!” Bonus: you get some peace and quiet while spreading joy, and you get to learn more about the holy site.