Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope’s weekly audience to include Mandarin translation

Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on November 27, 2024.

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
I.Media - published on 11/27/24
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
There will now be 7 languages besides the official Italian, for the Pope's reflections and the mediation on a biblical text.

“Next week will begin the translation into Chinese, here at the audience,” Pope Francis announced with visible joy, at the general audience on November 27, 2024. The first translation into Chinese will therefore take place on December 4, the beginning of the liturgical year and first Sunday of Advent.

Every Wednesday, the Pontiff meditates on a biblical text during the general audience, an event open to the public. The audience takes place either in St. Peter's Square or in the Paul VI Hall inside the Vatican.

Before he speaks, a short extract from the Bible is read out in several languages. After his catechesis, a summary of his speech and the translation of his messages addressed to the faithful in a specific language are also translated.

These translations, carried out by Vatican employees, are currently available in six languages in addition to the official Italian: French, English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Arabic.

Arabic is the latest language to be permanently added by Benedict XVI on October 10, 2012.

Occasionally, languages may be added in response to a special occasion, such as the presence of a group of pilgrims speaking another language - Ukrainian and Slovakian translations were heard recently.

On August 9, Pope Francis gave a filmed interview to a representative of the Jesuit Province of China, which was posted on YouTube with Chinese subtitles. The pontiff, has repeatedly expressed his wish to get closer to Catholics in China.

In addition to China, Mandarin is the official language of several other countries: Taiwan and Singapore (where the Pope visited last September).

Mandarin is also spoken by around 10% of the population in Malaysia, Brunei, and Thailand.

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
ChinaPope FrancisVatican
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!