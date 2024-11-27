Vatican supports Mass variations for Indigenous Mexicans

Indigenous communities in Mexico may soon celebrate Mass in their native tongues, as the Vatican has voiced its support for liturgical adaptations. While the Vatican did not immediately approve the request, it is likely that the Ordinary of the Mass will be translated into several Indigenous languages for use in Southern Mexican dioceses.
According to a report from the Pillar, the Diocese of San Cristóbal de Las Casas made the request for “adaptations” to the Mass for use by all of the country’s Indigenous groups. The Dicastery for Divine Worship indicated that the Vatican intends on approving the “slight variations,” pending more information on the nature of the variations that have been proposed.
The adaptations include the conferral of the liturgical office of “Principal,” who would be selected by the community and could be a man or a woman. The purpose of the “Principal” would be to guide guide moments of communal prayer during the celebration of Mass, at the invitation of the presiding priest.
Also included among the variations is a “ministry of incensation,” which would oversee the use of incense at Masses. The ministry can be conducted by a single lay person or a group, also chosen by the community. In addition there would be an option for the faithful to express thanksgiving after receiving Holy Communion through “bodily movement.” This would see the faithful stand in place, silently praying while they move in a “rhythmic pendulum” motion.
Cardinal Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, indicated the intention to translate the Ordo Missae [Order of Mass] into each of their languages, and of its translation into the Tzeltal, Tzotzil, Ch’ol, Tojolabʼal, and Zoque languages for use in their Indigenous communities, pending approval.
The Pillar notes that there are 62 Indigenous languages, spoken by some 23 million people, in Mexico.
Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi, bishop emeritus of San Cristóbal de Las Casas, has reassured that the adaptations are not meant to be a “new rite,” and that it would not change the liturgy, but rather, “it is about making part of a culture.”
“We thank God and hope that this will continue so that others will also be encouraged to look for ways of enculturating the liturgy, so that the liturgy can also be part of the people,” Cardinal Arizmendi said.