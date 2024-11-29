From Ahavah to Agapē: The meanings of love in Scripture

Love is a cornerstone of biblical teaching, revealing both God’s nature and humanity’s highest calling. The etymology of the words used for “love” in Hebrew and Greek unveils a profound and multifaceted concept, encompassing covenantal loyalty, sacrificial care, and emotional intimacy. By exploring the key terms for love in Scripture, we uncover its divine and human dimensions.
Hebrew: אַהֲבָה (Ahavah)
The primary Hebrew word for love in the Hebrew Bible is ahavah (אַהֲבָה). Derived from the root ahav (אָהַב), meaning “to love,” ahavah conveys both human and divine love. It appears in a range of contexts, from romantic love (e.g., Jacob’s love for Rachel in Genesis 29:20) to the covenantal love between God and His people (e.g., Deuteronomy 7:7–8).
Unlike modern notions of love as mere emotion, ahavah emphasizes action and commitment. This is evident in Deuteronomy 6:5: “Love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength.” Here, ahavah signifies an all-encompassing devotion rooted in faithfulness and obedience.
Another significant Hebrew term is chesed (חֶסֶד), often translated as “loving-kindness” or “steadfast love.” While not synonymous with ahavah, chesed communicates God’s covenantal loyalty and mercy, such as in Psalm 136, where the refrain declares, “His steadfast love endures forever.” Together, ahavah and chesed demonstrate a love that is both relational and enduring.
Greek: Ἀγάπη (Agapē), Φιλία (Philia), and Ἔρως (Eros)
The New Testament’s Greek vocabulary for love offers a nuanced theological framework. The most significant term is agapē (ἀγάπη), used to describe God’s unconditional, self-sacrificial love. Rooted in the verb agapaō (ἀγαπάω), agapē describes a love that seeks the good of the other, regardless of merit or reciprocation. John 3:16 famously declares, “For God so loved the world (ēgapēsen), that He gave His one and only Son,” revealing divine love’s redemptive nature.
Philia (φιλία) refers to brotherly or friendship love, marked by mutual affection and goodwill. It appears less frequently in Scripture but is present in words like philadelphos (φιλάδελφος), meaning “brotherly love,” as seen in Romans 12:10. Jesus also evokes philia when calling His disciples “friends” in John 15:15, emphasizing the relational intimacy between Him and His followers.
Eros (ἔρως), referring to romantic or passionate love, does not appear directly in the New Testament. While eros is not a primary focus of biblical theology, its redemptive potential is celebrated all throughout the Bible within the covenant of marriage, embodying God’s design for human relationships.
Theological implications
These terms reveal love as central to God’s nature and His relationship with humanity. In 1 John 4:8, the statement “God is love (agapē)” captures this truth. The Hebrew emphasis on covenantal loyalty and the Greek focus on sacrificial care converge in Christ, whose life and death embody perfect love.
For believers, this multifaceted understanding of love calls for a life of devotion, selflessness, and community. As Jesus commands in John 13:34, “Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” By living out this love, we participate in the divine mission of bringing healing and reconciliation to the world.
