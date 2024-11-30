Gwen Stefani’s inspiring nod to her Catholic upbringing

The popstar recording artist Gwen Stefani recently shared with her millions of Instagram followers a picture of St. Cecilia, on the feast day of the patron saint of musicians, November 22.
In the simple story shared with her 17.7 million followers, the 55-year-old posted a holy card of St. Cecilia -- or Sancta Caecilia in Latin -- accompanied by a love heart emoji, as shared by Church Pop.
This is not the first time the founder of the band No Doubt and coach on the popular NBC television series The Voice has shared her sentiment for her Catholic faith.
Just over a year ago, the mom-of-three commented "beautiful and brave" on ChurchPOP's Instagram reel when they covered Napa Institute's annual Eucharistic procession in New York City:
Loading
The singer also shared in an interview with Today how her faith helped her through the difficulties in her life, particularly at the time of her divorce:
For me, I was turning to my faith right away. That was a seed that my mom planted in me when I was a little girl … it's a journey. It's almost like you get lost, it's like you get lost on your journey. We all do and we all will and I will again at some point I'm sure."
Hopefully Stefani can continue to inspire others with her faith, and her music -- especially if St. Cecilia is by her side!