When does the season of Advent officially begin?

Advent has become one of the strangest seasons in Western culture.
While the Catholic Church encourages people to fast, pray and give alms during the Advent season, mainstream media focuses on the material trappings of a secular Christmas celebration.
Not all of the secular culture's focus is harmful or bad, but it does obscure the "hidden" liturgical season of Advent. In many cases Advent is entirely missed and we forget about the special season of preparation or even when it begins.
In department stores or in online sales "Advent" begins in October, but in the Church, it begins at a much later date.
When does Advent begin?
The USCCB explains on its website the formula for when Advent officially begins:
Advent begins with First Vespers (Evening Prayer I) of the Sunday that falls on or closest to November 30 and it ends before First Vespers (Evening Prayer I) of Christmas.
This means that Advent begins on the Saturday evening before the 1st Sunday of Advent.
The 1st Sunday of Advent varies depending on which day of the week that December 25 lands on each year.
Advent can begin as early as November 27 and the latest it can begin is December 3.
There are also three other starting dates, such as the Nativity Fast for Eastern Catholics.