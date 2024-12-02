Aleteia
3 Spiritual themes to meditate on during Advent

Philip Kosloski - published on 12/02/24
The Catholic Church provides the following three primary spiritual themes to guide our meditation during the season of Advent.

Advent is a special time of the year and can be a great source of spiritual renewal.

Many saints have written on the subject, providing a wealth of material to meditate on.

The Vatican has also written on the topic, providing three central spiritual themes for Advent in the Directory on popular piety and the liturgy.

1Waiting

[W]aiting-memory of the first, humble coming of the Lord in our mortal flesh; waiting-supplication for his final, glorious coming as Lord of History and universal Judge.

2Conversion

[C]onversion, to which the Liturgy at this time often refers quoting the prophets, especially John the Baptist, "Repent for the kingdom of heaven is at hand" (Mt 3:2).

3Hope

[J]oyful hope that the salvation already accomplished by Christ (cf. Rm 8:24-25) and the reality of grace in the world, will mature and reach their fulness, thereby granting us what is promised by faith, and "we shall become like him for we shall see him as he really is" (John 3:2)

If you are looking for ideas on how to spend your meditation time during Advent, try focusing on these three central spiritual themes.

Tags:
AdventChristmasDevotions and Feasts
