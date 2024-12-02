Must see: Senior with dementia’s reaction to “Ave Maria”

Yvon Kanters is a Dutch singer who is using her beautiful voice to help the more vulnerable members of society.
In 2020 the trained social worker was working in New Zealand but decided to return home to the Netherlands during the pandemic. As the crisis worsened, Kanters volunteered in a nursing home. There she used her voice to help those with dementia find theirs.
Watching these vulnerable seniors respond to music inspired her to set up Myoso Music. The word "myoso" comes from the Greek "forget-me-not" -- reminding us not to forget those who are losing, or who have lost, their ability to remember.
As Kanters shares on her foundation's website:
Music is a powerful language that transcends words. By singing familiar songs - often songs from someone's childhood - we create moments of recognition and emotion. Whether it is a smile, a melody sung along or a dance move, our performances bring light and joy into the lives of our audience."
With her desire to help others, she has managed to find other singers to help her on her mission. Thanks to their abilities they are able to create a personalized repertoire according to the needs and desires of the person receiving the therapy.
One such performance with an elderly man named Rudy caught the attention of millions worldwide. And if you look at the video below, you can see why.
Loading
As Kanters shares in her comment:
"Rudy has had a lot of support from music in his life. It was his way of communicating to the outside world. It is a way of listening and responding to each other. I think that is very clear in him. He listens very well to the notes and what is to come. He then responds again. It is a dance of words in Latin. A beautiful connection and goosebumps for me."
Sadly, not long after the video went viral, Kanters shared on her YouTube channel -- in another moving duet of "Hallelujah" -- that Rudy had passed away. She explained that she'd sung Ave Maria once more at his funeral, sharing: "I could hear his voice singing along from above. I’m sure he’s now enjoying new heavenly melodies."