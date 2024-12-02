‘The Chosen’ teases a gritty and emotional Season 5

The hit series on the life of Christ, The Chosen, recently finished filming its latest installment and entered the arduous task of editing. While there are still many months until the release of the much anticipated Season 5, the editors have already dropped the season’s first teaser and along with it, a planned release date.
The teaser was released on The Chosen’s YouTube channel, where it received some 850,000 views in its first two days. While not a trailer for the full season, it did provide a synopsis of what to expect from Season 5:
“The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But — instead of confronting Rome — he turns the tables on his own religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.”
The video opens with a shot of Jesus and the apostles gathered around the table of the Last Supper. Dimly lit with candles, the camera pans across each of the characters as they listen to Christ explain to them “what is about to happen.”
Next we see Jonathan Roumie’s Jesus standing before the Temple of God, preparing to drive away the money changers, wading through a crowd with a whip. In subsequent scenes we see him steel his resolve and tighten his hand on the whip before it cuts away mid action-shot.
Roumie appears a lot different than in previous seasons, with a pensive look of determination that indicates his foresight of the events to come. This seriousness is present even in the shot of him riding into Jerusalem on a donkey. Really flexing his acting prowess, his expressions say all that the audience needs to hear.
The general feel of the teaser for Season 5 is that this will be the darkest, most emotional, and most gritty season yet. Each scene the teaser flashes past offers an emotional glimpse into the struggles of the characters and we can’t wait to see more.
Follow The Chosen on YouTube to keep up with all the coming trailers, and look for the official release of Season 5 in April 2025.