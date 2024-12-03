This day of prayer serves as a reminder of the Church’s unity and its mission to stand in solidarity with those who suffer.

The Bishops of Central America have called for a special day of prayer on December 8, uniting the faithful across the region with the Church in Nicaragua, which continues to endure profound challenges. This initiative, announced during the 82nd Assembly of the Episcopal Secretariat of Central America, is an act of solidarity with Nicaraguan Catholics who face escalating religious persecution.

A Cry of Solidarity

In a statement titled Central American Day of Prayer for the Church in Nicaragua: "We Cry Out with Nicaragua," the bishops called on dioceses, parishes, and communities to gather in prayer. The statement emphasizes solidarity and hope, encouraging Catholics to ensure that “no one feels alone” amid the hardships faced by Nicaraguan believers.

Vatican News notes how the bishops’ message resonates deeply with the universal Church’s commitment to standing with those suffering for their faith.

“Let us express our profound solidarity and communion with the people of God in Nicaragua, who often face a challenging reality,” the statement urged.

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception

The choice of December 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, is especially significant. In Nicaragua, this feast is celebrated with the deeply rooted tradition of la gritería, a public expression of joy and praise for the Virgin Mary, who is both Mother and Patroness of the nation.

Amid the current crisis, this cherished celebration becomes a poignant backdrop for the day of prayer. It highlights the hope and strength Nicaraguan Catholics draw from their devotion to Mary, even in the face of adversity.

The bishops chose this feast to amplify the call for unity, inviting Catholics across Central America and the world to join their voices with the Nicaraguan faithful. Together, they hope to bring attention to the plight of the persecuted Church and to demonstrate unwavering closeness and support.

A Church Under Fire

The need for such solidarity is urgent. Over the past year, the Nicaraguan government, led by President Daniel Ortega, has intensified its crackdown on the Catholic Church. More than 200 religious leaders have been expelled, and clergy members have been imprisoned. Among the most notable cases is the arrest and subsequent exile of Bishop Rolando Álvarez and the exile of Bishop Carlos Herrera of Jinotega, the president of the nation’s bishops’ conference.

Despite these oppressive measures, the Church in Nicaragua remains a steadfast witness to faith and courage. The call for prayer is not only a plea for divine intervention but also a powerful testament to the Church’s enduring presence in the lives of the Nicaraguan people.

Joining the Cry