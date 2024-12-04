Father Cristóbal Fones, S.J., International Director of the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, reflects: “With the opening of the Holy Door at the beginning of the Jubilee 2025, the Pope symbolically shows us the many doors that need to be opened – doors to go out of in order to meet others, and to let others come into our lives; doors of freedom grounded in our Christian hope. As disciples of the Risen Jesus, we are not adrift on our pilgrim journey, but are firmly anchored to Him. This Jubilee is a tremendous opportunity to open ourselves courageously to share the light of hope that faith gives us, especially with all those who, in the midst of the here and now, and uncertainty in which we live, have lost the ability to dream.”