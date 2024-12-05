Vicar of Rome and cardinal-to-be talks about Rome’s vocation

Bishop Reina: Exemplarity applies to all areas of ecclesial life, particularly the dimensions of communion, prayer, and pastoral care. In recent years, particular attention has been focused on synodality. As Pope Francis often says, we are called to adopt the synodal path as a way of life, even before making concrete choices.

And this is precisely where the Holy Father is asking his diocese to set an example. In practice, he is saying to his diocese, “Implement my magisterium, so that when I present it to other Churches, I can say that my diocese is already working on this type of magisterium and has already launched processes.”

On the subject of synodality, I'd like to highlight two proposals we're trying to implement. The first concerns participatory bodies. The synodal Church is a Church that knows it is a people and creates structures so that everyone—and therefore the laity and not just priests—can participate. We place great emphasis on this point, both at parish and diocesan level. It's a process that we’re accompanying with a great deal of patience, because our structure is rather clerical, where the priest does everything. So, giving space to lay people, including in decision-making areas, is fundamental.